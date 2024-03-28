Create New Account
Donald Trump: This is happening too often
Published 13 hours ago

President Donald Trump spoke with reporters after attending the wake of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, saying, "We have to stop it. We have to get back to law and order. We have to do a lot of things differently because this is not working."

