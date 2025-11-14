© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A British surgeon confirms: returned Palestinian bodies show surgically removed hearts, lungs, kidneys, and livers.
“All of these bodies belonged to Palestinians who had been imprisoned while alive, which is one of the hallmarks of organ harvesting”
Proof of systematic organ harvesting by Israel, a crime documented for decades.
Source @Real World News
Christ is KING!