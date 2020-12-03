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How Gender Ideologues Hurt Those With Gender Dysphoria: Breaking On The Daily #31
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20 views • December 03, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/nVnfx
https://archive.vn/goEl6#selection-769.55-769.230
https://archive.vn/CAvTi
https://archive.vn/Ix2Xj
https://archive.vn/LBRq8
https://archive.vn/89RO6
https://archive.vn/PMvtU
Timestamps
0:00 How Gender Ideologues Hurt Those with Gender Dysphoria
11:18 Election Update/ Why I’m not Covering the Election As Often
14:02 The Utah Monolith is The Dumbest Story Ever
15:42 FDA is Lazy, Allows UK to Get Vaccine Before US
17:13 Joe Biden Constitutional Ignorance
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#Transgender #SJW #Politics
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/goEl6#selection-769.55-769.230
https://archive.vn/CAvTi
https://archive.vn/Ix2Xj
https://archive.vn/LBRq8
https://archive.vn/89RO6
https://archive.vn/PMvtU
Timestamps
0:00 How Gender Ideologues Hurt Those with Gender Dysphoria
11:18 Election Update/ Why I’m not Covering the Election As Often
14:02 The Utah Monolith is The Dumbest Story Ever
15:42 FDA is Lazy, Allows UK to Get Vaccine Before US
17:13 Joe Biden Constitutional Ignorance
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#Transgender #SJW #Politics
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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