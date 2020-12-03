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How Gender Ideologues Hurt Those With Gender Dysphoria: Breaking On The Daily #31
KelKidman
KelKidman
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20 views • December 03, 2020
Stories of The Day: https://archive.vn/nVnfx
https://archive.vn/goEl6#selection-769.55-769.230
https://archive.vn/CAvTi
https://archive.vn/Ix2Xj
https://archive.vn/LBRq8
https://archive.vn/89RO6
https://archive.vn/PMvtU

Timestamps
0:00 How Gender Ideologues Hurt Those with Gender Dysphoria
11:18 Election Update/ Why I’m not Covering the Election As Often
14:02 The Utah Monolith is The Dumbest Story Ever
15:42 FDA is Lazy, Allows UK to Get Vaccine Before US
17:13 Joe Biden Constitutional Ignorance



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#Transgender #SJW #Politics



For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
Keywords
newspoliticsrantconservativemediatransgendergendercommentarylibertarianellen pagedysphoriaideologuesbreaking on the dailyeliot page
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