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THE REAL REASON THE WNBA SUCKS AND IS LOSING FANS FAST!
KevinJJohnston
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77 views • September 05, 2023

The WNBA is full of obnoxious jerks and yes, women can be obnoxious jerks. It's a very mediocre brand of basketball completely subsidized by the parent company, which is the National Basketball Association and the left-wing media tells us that these women who would lose by a thousand points per game to any man's team should get paid exactly the same as the men.

On top of that, they go out of their way to make themselves look as horrible as possible and they're constantly wearing black lives matter t-shirts endorsing a terrorist organization and ignoring the wishes of their sponsors, which may not stick around.

As soon as I saw black lives matter logos on the NBA floors, I stopped watching the NBA all together. Now that I'm seeing these women behave in the same cowardly and disgusting fashion, I'll never endorse that league for any reason.

If you're a basketball player, do the rest of us a favor, shut the fuck up and play basketball!

www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
racistnbabasketballblacklivesmatterwnbawomensbasketball
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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