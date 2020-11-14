Burzynski Movie - Cancer Is Serious Business (2011)

'Burzynski' is the story of a medical doctor and Ph.D. biochemist named Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski who won the largest and possibly most intriguing legal battle against the Food and Drug Administration in American history.His victorious battles with the United States government were centered around Dr. Burzynski's belief in and commitment to his gene-targeted cancer medicines he discovered in the 1970's called Antineoplastons, which have recently completed Phase II FDA-supervised clinical trials in 2009 and will begin the final phase of testing in 2011 - barring the ability to raise the required $150 million to fund them.When Antineoplastons are approved, it will mark the first time in history a single scientist, not a pharmaceutical company, will hold the exclusive patent and distribution rights on a paradigm-shifting medical breakthrough.Antineoplastons are responsible for curing some of the most incurable forms of terminal cancer. Various cancer survivors are presented in the documentary that chose his treatment instead of surgery, chemotherapy or radiation - with full disclosure of original medical records to support their diagnosis and recovery.Sources: