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EUROPE ESCALATES AS NEW LOCKDOWNS BEGIN
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217 views • November 02, 2020
EUROPE ESCALATES AS NEW LOCKDOWNS BEGIN
While America sits complacent in mask mandates & lockdowns, countries around the world are taking to the streets by the hundreds of thousands in serious protest of unexplained new lockdown measures. Del looks at real data on #Covid19 case rates around the world, and how the past eight months of severe restrictions and “masking up” has truly affected the spread of coronavirus.
#Masks #AustraliaRally #ItalyRally #SpainRally
While America sits complacent in mask mandates & lockdowns, countries around the world are taking to the streets by the hundreds of thousands in serious protest of unexplained new lockdown measures. Del looks at real data on #Covid19 case rates around the world, and how the past eight months of severe restrictions and “masking up” has truly affected the spread of coronavirus.
#Masks #AustraliaRally #ItalyRally #SpainRally
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