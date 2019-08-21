[Aug 21, 2019] How to Create The Future You Want with DR. JOE DISPENZA | Aubrey Marcus Podcast #219 [Aubrey Marcus]

I have been a part of a lot of great podcasts. I have learned so much from my guests and their experiences. That said, I am confident that this interview with Dr. Joe Dispenza just might have the biggest impact. Bestselling author of my favorite books You Are the Placebo and Becoming Supernatural, Dr. Joe Dispenza scientifically breaks down the literal impact our mindset has on our biology and energetic fingerprint. Dispenza has the data, and can deconstruct the mystical in such a rational and scientific way that it makes it hard to remain a skeptic. By explaining how to achieve gratitude in life and how the placebo effect and alternative medicine play such a larger role than is popularly believed, Dispenza lays down the facts about a range of topics spanning guided meditation, assuming responsibility, & finding purpose in life. So jump in with me and open your mind to what is possible.



| Joe Dispenza |

► Website | https://drjoedispenza.com

► Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/DrJoeDispenzaOfficialNewsFanPage

► Instagram | https://www.instagram.com/drjoedispenza/

► Twitter | https://twitter.com/drjoedispenza

► YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/user/drjoedispenza



| Aubrey Marcus |

► Own The Day, Own Your Life: http://bit.ly/2vRz4so

► Aubrey Marcus Podcast: https://apple.co/2ns8zFP

► Ayahuasca Documentary: http://bit.ly/2OrNBTf

► Get 10% off all Onnit Products: https://bit.ly/3LMVArK

►Aubrey Marcus Poetry: http://bit.ly/2My1ezC

►Aubrey Marcus Binaural Beats: http://bit.ly/2vVc3EC



| Listen to the Aubrey Marcus Podcast |

►iTunes | https://apple.co/2lMZRCn

►Stitcher | http://bit.ly/2G8ccJt



| Connect with Aubrey |

►Website | http://bit.ly/2GesYqi

►Instagram | http://bit.ly/2BlfCEO

►Facebook | http://bit.ly/2F4nBZk

►Twitter | http://bit.ly/2BlGBAdAd



About the Podcast

Founder of Onnit and modern philosopher Aubrey Marcus asks the important questions: How do we find our purpose, wake up to who we truly are, have a few more laughs, and human being a little better?

The Aubrey Marcus Podcast brings in world-class guests from the fields of athletics, health, business, fitness, science, relationship and spirituality, and asks them to open up about the failures and successes that define their wisdom and character.

Follow me on social to keep up with the latest, and meet many of the incredible guests we’ve been honored to have on the show.

All links found at www.FlatEarthDave.com



To book Flat Earth Dave on your show click the link at the top.



Do you want the red pill or the blue pill? The choice is yours. If you want to know the truth about our flat world, watch these videos in order and there will be no turning back.



https://tinyurl.com/FECrashCourse-B

We live in a world of lies pushed on us by the upper levels of the world controllers. It is easier to lie to someone than to convince them they have been lied to especially when they are unknowingly addicted to the fear. If the FOUNDATION of your world belief is that you are on a spinning water globe pear rocket flying through an infinite space vacuum, then you will not know WHO you are, WHERE you are and WHAT you truly are. You will be lost and feel insignificant not KNOWING that you are at the center of creation rather than on a speck of dust in an ever expanding universe.



With that belief you can be convince of anything. To wake up you MUST start with the foundation of your world and from there you can see beyond the imaginary curve.



The FLAT EARTH SUN, MOON & ZODIAC CLOCK app is the best tool for discovering flat earth and introducing it to friends and family. It visually shows how the sky is a perfect clock and brings you the latest google censored flat earth content.



The FAQ page will answer all your questions on how and why flat earth is hidden.



Take the FE Clock challenge. Watch the featured video every day for 2 weeks and see what happens. Just search "Flat Earth Clock" by Blue Water Bay in Google Play or the Apple App Store. It will be the best $2.99 you've ever invested.



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