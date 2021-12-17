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The Dan Bongino Show 12. 17. 21.
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20 views • December 17, 2021
Ep. 1670 A Troubling Admission About Covid - The Dan Bongino Show
For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1670-a-troubling-admission-about-covid
This show is brought to you by Express VPN https://www.expressvpn.com/bongino
In this episode, I address the latest scandal to envelope this sleazy Democrat.
Looking for news?
The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy to read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/
Check out our Clips channel for video highlights https://www.rumble.com/DanBonginoShow...
Please subscribe to the podcast at:
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Sign up to receive Dan's daily email at https://bongino.com/newsletter/
Join Dan on Parler @dbongino
Follow him at:
Facebook @dan.bongino
Instagram @dbongino
Email us at [email protected]
For show notes, visit https://bongino.com/ep-1670-a-troubling-admission-about-covid
This show is brought to you by Express VPN https://www.expressvpn.com/bongino
In this episode, I address the latest scandal to envelope this sleazy Democrat.
Looking for news?
The Bongino Report brings you the top conservative and libertarian news stories of the day, aggregated in an easy to read format to assist the public in getting accurate information. https://bonginoreport.com/
Check out our Clips channel for video highlights https://www.rumble.com/DanBonginoShow...
Please subscribe to the podcast at:
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/t...
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/dan-bongino
Android: http://subscribeonandroid.com/feeds.s...
Sign up to receive Dan's daily email at https://bongino.com/newsletter/
Join Dan on Parler @dbongino
Follow him at:
Facebook @dan.bongino
Instagram @dbongino
Email us at [email protected]
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