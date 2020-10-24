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Biden: "We're About to go Into a Dark Winter, a Dark Winter."
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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173 views • October 24, 2020
Do tell Joe! They are making it quite clear their projected outlook for this winter aye! Prepare yourselves above all spiritually and keep your lamps burning! Jesus is the light of the world!! His grace and peace be with you all! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBWJ1...

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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.

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hoaxbiblemind controltruthscripturenwo1984prophesymark of the beastagenda 21coronamsm liesthe antichristlockdownsthe word of godface masksplandemicscamdemicthe great resetc-ovidquaranttine
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