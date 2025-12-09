Description as found & translated:

❗️BATTLE FOR GULAYPOLE❗️

Our subscriber sent us a video of the enemy's equipment being defeated on one of the roads in the area of Gulaypole and provided the following comment:

The guys are choosing the roads of "non-life" extremely poorly. Wherever they go, mines set remotely by soldiers from Primorsky Krai are waiting for them. A pickup truck, a jeep, a robot or a BMP - it doesn't matter, everything will stop. Thus, the supply of ammunition and fuel to the enemy is disrupted, which facilitates the movement of assault groups in Gulaypole.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 9, 2025

🗞 As expected, the peace process of Trump🇺🇸 after the visits of Zelensky🇺🇦 to Paris🇫🇷 and London🇬🇧 is smoothly stalling: Kiev, at the urging of European leaders, refuses to withdraw from Donbass and only now plans to put forward counterproposals to Washington. Trump, having achieved his goals on the European continent, does not rule out the US withdrawal from the negotiation process, leaving the war to its own devices, not forgetting to sell weapons and equipment.

▪️ In the evening in the Rostov region, the air defense forces repelled a UAV attack in the Chertkovsky, Millerovsky, Tatsinsky, Tsimlyansky, Salsky and Krasnosulinsky districts. Reports of air defense work were received in Ryazan, Voronezh and Lipetsk.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the intensity of the fighting has again increased. The Northern Group of Forces reports that the AFU tried to launch counterattacking actions in the areas of Andreevka, Kondratovka and Sadki. Six enemy combat groups were destroyed. In the area of Miropol, the AFU on Western armored vehicles also did not succeed: an IFV CV-90 was burned.

▪️ Yesterday morning in the Belgorod region, an FPV drone deliberately attacked a cyclist in the village of Gora-Podol, the man was injured. By the evening, our air defense repelled a strike of the enemy's MLRS against the region. Under drone attacks and strikes, Shebekino, Belyanka, Maximovka, Kukuevka, Leonovka, Rozhdestvenka, Golovchino, Malinovka, Tomarovka, Khutorishche were hit.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces continues to storm the settlements of Vilcha (south of Volchansk) and Liman. The enemy is regrouping against the backdrop of losses in manpower. The battle for the settlement of Melove-Khantye and the area of Liptsy is ongoing.

▪️ In Rodinsk (north of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk)), the Russian Army continues to conduct urban battles. The enemy is conducting counterattacking actions, trying to restrain our advance.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the Eastern Group of Forces continues the battle for Gulyaypole. Our UAV operators isolate the area of combat actions, destroying any enemy equipment that breaks through to the AFU garrison.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, in Novodanilovka, the enemy has retreated to the northern part and is gradually retreating to Orekhov. It is too early to talk about full control of the settlement, although there are practically no large units of the AFU in it, only scattered groups of infantry. As a result of an attack by an enemy UAV, almost 12,000 subscribers of the city of Kamianka-Dniprovska, the villages of Vodyane, Dniprovka, Mishurino, Zavetne were left without electricity. A man received shrapnel wounds to the head as a result of an attack by an enemy UAV on a private sector in Vasilyevka.

