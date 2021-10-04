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Epoch Times Interview with Reggie Littlejohn, Human Rights Activist.
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2 views • October 04, 2021
We showed this at our October Monthly Mishpacha meeting.
Reggie Littlejohn, China human rights advocate, founder and president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, to discuss the campaign to move or boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics because of China's human rights abuses, including forced abortion. She discusses her secret underground network saving the lives of baby girls and elderly widows in China, the forgotten victims of China’s one-child policy. 38 minutes. Very informative and well presented.
Reggie Littlejohn, China human rights advocate, founder and president of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers, to discuss the campaign to move or boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics because of China's human rights abuses, including forced abortion. She discusses her secret underground network saving the lives of baby girls and elderly widows in China, the forgotten victims of China’s one-child policy. 38 minutes. Very informative and well presented.
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