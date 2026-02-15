A Ukrainian Citizen Explains Why It's A Bad Idea To Support Ukraine - It's A Death Wish - They Should Have Adhered To The " Minsk Accords"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Notion That Russia Was The Aggressor In This Battle Is A Lie And Propaganda - The NATO Backed Ukrainian NAZIS Drew First Blood During The "Maidan Coup" In 2014 And Committed A Genocide In The Donbas Murdering Over 14,000 Innocent Civilians. NATO Has Broken Their Promises Not To Expand Their Territory Closer To Russia For Decades. The NATO NAZIS Were Clearly The Aggressors. It's Not Even Debatable. Under U.N. Article 51, Russia Had Every Right To Preempt An Attack In This Region. Ukraine Has Been Preparing An Attack On Russia For Decades, Hence The Thousands Of Miles Of Excavated Trench Lines And Foxholes That Can Be Seen From Space. It Was Pretty Darn Obvious.