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Whistleblower Exposes Edmonton Hospital Lies & Mismanagement
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325 views • December 08, 2020
Whistleblower Exposes Edmonton Hospital Lies & Mismanagement! Canadian medical professionals threatened with losing positions AND licenses if not complicit with the COVID scam! Courageous RN reveals there is no need for Alberta's order of four COVID Field Hospitals (750 units). Who is profiteering from these COVID field hospitals? What are they REALLY intended for? Please leave your comments and ideas in the Comments Section below. CBC scripted Fake News complicit here: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alberta-planning-covid-19-field-hospitals-for-750-patients-internal-document-shows-1.5826336 ALERT! It was reported 2020-12-20 this brave and heroic nurse lost her job and license for warning the public and releasing this video!
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