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Planet X News-FAKE VIDEO-Control this Narrative
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125 views • July 13, 2020
Is planet X real? There has not been much, in truly credible evidence, of its existence. But there has been a lot of talk, for many years and after so much time, one would expect to see something by now, even if it does 'speed up and slow down' as some claim. A convenient conclusion, BTW.
Here's an example of a flat out hoaxed 'sighting'.
Here's an example of a flat out hoaxed 'sighting'.
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