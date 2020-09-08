Italian Physician Warns: “New Vaccine is not what you think it is!”

So, watch this video and ask yourself, why the sudden push to vaccinate 7 Billion people.

Not one person has been charged with the releasing of CovID. The WHO stuffed the matter up big time, and still pontificates directions to the world. Our ‘government’ grants power to unelected ‘health officials’ that force their medical opinions on to us, but fail to agree between each other. Germany has quarantine of 5 days Australia 14. And a total of 750 ELDERLY Australian’s (out of 25 million) have died of CovID (ALL of which had comorbidities). Think the world is currently run by morons, so we need to stop and take a deep breath before we remove our authority from the elected officials, which can be legally done by partitioning the Governor General.

Oh, and let’s not forget the entire world is about to be vaccinated with and RNA/DNA altering experimental substance that would normally take 5 years to verify but our governments say 5 weeks is OK, Sure! Let’s give it to them first and their families and wait 1 year and see if they survive, what do you recon?



Download this video and share with family and friends. Grant them a balance point of view.