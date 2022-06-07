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FULL SHOW: Flashback: Nov. 2020 Democrats Say Gas Prices Won’t Rise Under Biden, As They Now Hit Record Highs
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70 views • June 07, 2022
With all the disasters happening to America since the Democrats and Joe Biden have gotten control, one might ask, who in their right mind would vote for this? They wouldn’t. Liberals are not in their right mind. When you list off all the Democrat policies and agendas, it really looks bad. It’s so bad even Saturday Night Live is making fun of them. The most deranged and disgusting aspect of the modern day left is how they disguise child sex grooming and abuse with “Gay Pride”. Tax attorney and expert Tyler Bennett joins to take calls on tax issues and situations, his infinite knowledge of the tax code is put on display.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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