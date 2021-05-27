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Dov Zakheim - 9/11 Mastermind
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102 views • May 27, 2021
Rabbi Dov Zakheim, a dual Israeli-U.S. citizen, was Comptroller of the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks. Under his control, and prior to 9/11, the Pentagon mysteriously lost $2.3 TRILLION, (ultimately, coming to light to be 9 Trillion dollars which was unveiled by the investigation by Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney, PhD), subsequently, this story was conveniently reported the DAY BEFORE 9/11. Of course, naturally, the tragedy of 9/11 completely buried the story about the Pentagon's lost money. The part of the Pentagon that was "hit by a plane" housed the budget analyst office where DoD staffers were working on the mystery of the missing Trillions of dollars. Moreover, Zakheim, as noted in this video, was CEO of SPC International that made remote control systems for aircraft (basically forerunners to drone tech) before 9/11. The planes that were "hijacked" and crashed into the WTC towers were remote-controlled.
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