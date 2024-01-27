Surprise From Underground: Russians Deceived Ukrainian Defense In Avdeevka

The battle for Avdeevka began in October of last year. Despite significant successes around the city, the Russian military has failed to surround the large enemy stronghold so far. However, this did not stop the Russian advance and last week was marked by new Russian victories inside Avdeevka itself.

Despite the attempts of the Ukrainian General Staff to refute the reports on the Russian breakthrough, referring to them as ‘Russian propaganda’, Ukrainian sources were the first to reveal the details of the Russian military operations in the city. They were soon confirmed by Russian sources.

The Ukrainian defense in the south-eastern part of the city was destroyed as a result of a risky and unique Russian operation.

The servicemen of various Russian units had been preparing the operation for several weeks. They sawed open passages in an old flooded underground pipe, which was less than a meter in diameter. The pipe passed under the railway, right under the Ukrainian positions and led to the residential quarters. Special equipment, including oxygen cylinders, were delivered to the front. Special air ducts were made in the pipe, the necessary military equipment and ammunition were hidden inside. The operation was carried out under heavy fire from Russian artillery aimed at avoiding detection of the underground forces.

As a result, the operation ended with success. A group of about 150 Russian servicemen passed more than 2 km in the icy water in the pipe and suddenly attacked from behind the enemy’s back. The Ukrainian military even did not understand where the Russian fighters came from.

At the same time on the surface, the Ukrainian positions were attacked by three reconnaissance and assault detachments of the ‘Veterans’ volunteer brigade.

As a result of the sudden attack, the Ukrainian stronghold in the area of the resort Tsarskaya Ohota was destroyed in several hours. The Ukrainian army suffered sensitive losses; a lot of Ukrainian servicemen were captured and became prisoners.

The successful operation allowed the Russian military to gain a foothold in the southeastern part of Avdeevka and enter the city streets. They advanced along the streets of Grushevskogo, Chernishevskogo and Sportivnaya and reached the southern part of Sobornaya street.

The advance in the area was also possible due to the recent Russian victory on the territory of the former air defense military base located on Donetsk road. After prolonged battles, Russian forces took control of this strategically-important Ukrainian stronghold, to the west of which there are open field areas, where the retreating Ukrainian units have no place to hide.

According to preliminary reports, the battles already reached the 9th district in the south of Avdeevka. It is a complex of high-rise buildings, control of which will allow Russian forces to control almost the entire city, increasing losses of the defending Ukrainian grouping.

Mirrored - South Front