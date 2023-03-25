Create New Account
White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0104 - Gary L Rasor - CCTV footage
Published 17 hours ago

Gary, who worked at the Hillsborough Home Depot, observed McMillian attempting to wheel 3 pressure cookers out of the store without paying. When he confronted McMillian, he was shoved to the ground, with McMillian continuing on without stopping. Gary was taken to the hospital, where he died of complications from his injuries, November 30, 2022.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide

