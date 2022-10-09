The Bill Gates Cabal - is Prepping for NUCLEAR War with these Billionaire Bunkers - Redacted with Clayton Morris, 100922

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Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth, is sharing this video from "Redacted" on YouTube, from Clayton Morris. Is it time to get a bunker or is that just what crazy rich people do? We take a look at the luxury bunkers that wealthy people are investing in. They're not for the rest of us. There's a long waiting list to have them built anyway.