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Thousands All Month being Bused From Del Rio Border To America With Legal Documents. Conveyor Belt into America. CBP Bus Drops Them Fresh From Detention To Del Rio Nonprofit Then Soon to Chartered
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40 views • May 29, 2022
Thousands All Month being Bused From Del Rio Border To America With Legal Documents. Conveyor Belt into America. CBP Bus Drops Them Fresh From Detention To Del Rio Nonprofit Then Soon to Chartered Greyhound Buses To All Over America With Texas National Guard Assistance. All day Every Day Like This. Happy Happy Illegal Aliens Getting Released From Border into America. Here’s a View of The Conveyor Belt in Del Rio, Texas This Morning.
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