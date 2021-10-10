© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How a Fun-Filled Community Event With Unvaxxed Happened Safely (Safety Plan) Without Triggering the Vaxxed
Follow
0
Share
Report
64 views • October 10, 2021
Tear-Duct precision videographer and 5-step symtom checks pinpointed one adult who needed to keep her distance. She admitted to visiting her husband who was in hopspital. No tracking was necessary. No one contracted CV at this party in the park.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.