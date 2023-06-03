Quo Vadis





June 2, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for March 31, 2023.





I am your Most Holy Mother.





Today and always I will lead you on the road that leads to My Son, your Lord Jesus Christ.





My children, pray – pray and pray more, so that the times you will have to face, will not be too difficult.





You know very well that I am always next to you, but if you don't hear my calls, I won't be able to help you.





My children, you know well that the times to come will be more difficult but if you rely on the arms of your Mother you will not have to worry.





I always pray the Father for all of you, especially for those children of mine who do not know the love of Jesus.





You, who love My Beloved Son, pray above all for my unbelieving children.





They do not know what awaits them in the times to come, satan will be freed and these sons of mine who do not know the love of God, will fall into hell without being able to free themselves from that horrendous place.





My children, you who love me, help me to convert these disobedient children of mine.





These are decisive times, each of you, begin to ask God with all your heart, for that forgiveness that will allow you to walk through the gates of eternal Paradise.





Pray and fast for these non-believing brethren of yours, that they too may enjoy eternal life.





I thank you my children, I love you and I want you with Me forever.





Mary Humble of Heart.





Another message with a most powerful warning follows here:





"My dear children, hold on to Me or the other will take your souls.





My protection is for all of you, I am your true and only mother, do not stay away from me even for a moment, only with me you are safe.





My children, it is making massacres but unfortunately too many of your brothers do not understand and do not conceive of temptations.





Pray I tell you, because the time you have left is very little, I love you too much to leave you in his diabolical hands.





Be strong, don't move away from the Eucharist Only Food that keeps alive.





Speak clearly, or God or Satan, you will not find any other choices to make.





My Son is waiting for you in his kingdom but you seem not to understand.





Realize that there are only two choices, the devil is attracting everyone to himself and you, poor children of mine, do not realize how huge his lies are.





Do not stray from Me, ask me to intercede for you, for your families, for your priests.





Do not abandon the real church, prostrate yourselves at the feet of Jesus and beg him to shorten his times otherwise there will be no more salvation for many of you.





It is your Mother full of bitterness in her heart who speaks to you, help me you who love to follow my advice, I need you, pray and fast because these times are really unsustainable, pray, pray, pray.





I bless you, hold on to me and I will support you, you will not fall into hell.





I love you, I hold you to my heart, I will not leave you in the hands of satan."





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTxHy5-BYCs