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2/18/2022 Miles Guo: For Xi Jinping, who was fooled by Putin regarding the Ukraine issue and had surgeries performed on both spleen and kidney, half of his life is gone as he is faced with the CCP virus outbreak in Hong Kong, the incidents of Eileen Gu, the chained woman, and Peng Shuai, and the CCP’s Bureau of Statistics’ laundering and stealing money