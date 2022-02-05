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THEY’RE DOING WHAT TO VEGAN FOOD?!
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612 views • February 05, 2022
Did you know this?! The food industry is determined to sell us the idea that vegan food is healthy and natural, when actually some 'plant based' products are ultra processed and unhealthy and potentially addictive.
#veganfood #vegan #foodindustry #health #healthyfood
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#veganfood #vegan #foodindustry #health #healthyfood
For more videos like this subscribe to 'Awakening with Russell' here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AwakeningWithRussell
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. Join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join
Get tickets for my 2022 tour here: http://bit.ly/33_2022
Listen to my Luminary Original podcast, Under The Skin at luminary.link/russell
My NEW weekly meditation podcast, Above the Noise, is available now only on Luminary. Meditate with me here: luminary.link/meditate
FOOTBALL IS NICE is my free, weekly, full-length podcast - subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/c/FootballisNiceRussellBrand
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