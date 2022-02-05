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THEY’RE DOING WHAT TO VEGAN FOOD?!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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612 views • February 05, 2022
Did you know this?! The food industry is determined to sell us the idea that vegan food is healthy and natural, when actually some 'plant based' products are ultra processed and unhealthy and potentially addictive.

#veganfood #vegan #foodindustry #health #healthyfood

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