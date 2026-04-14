INTERPOL HAVE ARRESTED YOEL ALTER 🔞 35 YEAR OLD ISRAELI MEMBER OF LEV TAHOR CHILD TRAFFICKING RING

BREAKING [from a year ago] 🚨 INTERPOL have arrested Yoel Alter, an 35 year old Israeli who is a member of Lev Tahor, the world’s largest child sex trafficking ring.





Over 160 children have been rescued from this Jewish pedophile gang.





You might want to ask yourself why the media, politicians and social influencers have buried this story





Source: https://x.com/MusafirNafar/status/2043030845813068161





https://www.turkiyetoday.com/world/ultra-orthodox-jewish-cult-leader-arrested-in-guatemala-on-child-abuse-human-trafficking-charges-112524/





The arrest of Yoel Alter happened on January 29, 2025, in Guatemala City. Guatemalan police, working with Interpol, detained him outside a government center for minors. He was wanted by Mexico on human trafficking and child abuse charges related to Lev Tahor, and extradition followed later that year. The footage in the post is from that day.





https://x.com/grok/status/2043283379236339769