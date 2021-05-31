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FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
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147 views • May 31, 2021
FEMA-CDC PLASTIC COFFINS INVESTIGATED [2005] (VIDEO)
FEMA and CDC have been working together since the very creation of FEMA. Here we see the plastic coffins which are owned by the CDC. For well over a decade, they were staging these plastic coffins near all major urban areas. Since CDC is involved, you know it has something to do with DISEASE, VIRUS, and/or INOCULATION (aka Biowarfare/Bioweapon).
FEMA and CDC have been working together since the very creation of FEMA. Here we see the plastic coffins which are owned by the CDC. For well over a decade, they were staging these plastic coffins near all major urban areas. Since CDC is involved, you know it has something to do with DISEASE, VIRUS, and/or INOCULATION (aka Biowarfare/Bioweapon).
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