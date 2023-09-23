Is Apathy the Motivation that Alberta Needs?

David Parker is not the politician or the leader we need.
He talks about the need for the people to be the reason. Straight talker makes the case for Albertans to get up off the couch and stop bitchin if they want to save their home from the marxists.
Our way of life is under serious attack and most people can't see it.
Are you really too busy to pass down a secure, prosperous, successful and free world to your children?
Listen up for 39 minutes.
https://www.takingbackalberta.ca
