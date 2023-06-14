The Book of Enoch Reveals Many Secrets Of Our History - HaloSoul

This video has good info about The Book of Enoch, but the 'Alien' perspective is pure propaganda as far as we at Blood Moon are concerned. Consume it with a healthy sprinkle of salt.
Thank You For Viewing! Please Like & Subscribe - Docs and/or Videos Posted Daily
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.