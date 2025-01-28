BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Indiana Just Can't Help Disclosing the Truth about Bird Flu and the Surveillance State
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
37 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • 3 months ago

(Please check out the links below, and sign up for our free newsletter, where we share things we don’t share anywhere else!)


AI Virus = Avian Influenza Virus. Coincidence? Are those even a thing these days? :)


It’s interesting that with all of the time I’ve been following this, the state hasn’t referenced it as AI virus. But now, with the AI agenda public…. They are.


The truth about bird flu from a backyard chicken keeper: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-bird-flu-from-a-backyard


The truth about livestock that few YouTubers will tell you: https://nontoxichome.substack.com/p/the-truth-about-livestock-that-hardly


Natural chicken care: under attack!: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/natural-chicken-care--under-attack-should-your-raise-chickens


Helping chickens deal with EMFs: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/helping-chickens-deal-with-emfs


P.S.: The cleanest, cheapest feed I’ve found for my chickies is from Scratch & Peck Feeds, via Chewy. They offer both soy-free and corn-free options.


---------

Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/

---------


How You Can Support Our Work: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us


Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


Connect with each other (unmonitored groups):


Non-Toxic Home: https://mewe.com/group/5d0820b70dfa5252e664ce69


EI, MCS, MCAS, etc.: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b15e1edb47a7b5f4c0bdc


Latex allergy/ Food allergy: https://mewe.com/group/5e1b16dcdb68d84bc8223629


Connect with US via our newsletter and website!


Products we recommend: https://non-toxic-home.org/shop


This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.


Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!


Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer

Keywords
aiartificial intelligencenwobig brothersurveillance statebird flu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy