Israelis are blocking aid deliveries to starving families in Gaza for weeks while dancing to rave music. Israel has an obligation under an ICJ order to ensure humanitarian aid gets to Palestinians in need. But Israel does nothing to stop these disruptions.
Source @Kim Dotcom
Further Info:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.