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alexchristoforou April24th Ukraine Russia War Tactical nuke talk projection. Poland Stop Russia Now
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220 views • April 24, 2022
alexchristoforou April24th Ukraine Russia War Tactical nuke talk projection. Poland Stop Russia Now
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w0bt6eM5Ns
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4w0bt6eM5Ns/
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/tactical-nuke-talk-projection.-poland's:1
Tactical nuke talk projection. Poland's "Stop Russia Now!" campaign. Green US Military. Update 1
Alex Christoforou
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4w0bt6eM5Ns
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4w0bt6eM5Ns/
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/tactical-nuke-talk-projection.-poland's:1
Tactical nuke talk projection. Poland's "Stop Russia Now!" campaign. Green US Military. Update 1
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