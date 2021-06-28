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Global Health News Ep. #33 | Corporate Collusion | Monsanto's Ghostwriters
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66 views • June 28, 2021
Welcome to another episode of Global Health News with Ty & Charlene! This week, we cover hot topics under the umbrella of "corruption".
We know that government and private businesses are in bed together. This isn't new. But recently, through a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request, we saw how Coca-Cola has been lobbying the FDA... wait... aren't they supposed to be representing us??
Next, we share more about author and activist Vani Hari (the "Food Babe") and her efforts against soda's harmful effects. Watch this episode to find out what she discovered recently linking the head of the FDA and representatives from Coca-Cola... and their response. Hint: corporate collusion.
You've likely heard us talk about the dangers of 5G radiation by now. People are facing extreme anxiety, chronic migraines, reproductive issues, and more. And it's coming soon to the U.S. Protect your home today from EMF radiation: http://bit.ly/emf-protection
We'll hear directly from FCC Chair Tom Wheeler (former lobbyist for the cable & wireless industry) informing U.S citizens that studies would not need to be done, no regulation would be needed, and that 5G would need to be rolled out ASAP... for economic purposes of course.
Even the American Heart Association is not talking about the heart issues associated with 5G cell towers. Watch the full video to find out why.
We end this episode with a piece of *good news* about the latest Monsanto case (read our article on DeWayne Johnson's huge win here: [http://bit.ly/monsanto-verdict].
If you haven't checked out our teaser videos for "The Truth About Cancer: Journey Through ASIA" yet, be sure to get caught up. We'll be launching this incredible docu-series in April 2019! Watch here: http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-previews
-------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-website
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, happily married wife, joyful mother of 4 beautiful home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com along with Ty, her husband. She is a former model/actress/fitness buff, and lover of healthy food and healthy living.
Charlene speaks at conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows together with Ty - helping people to learn that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Together they host a weekly internet news show program, TTAC Global Health News.
---------------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
We know that government and private businesses are in bed together. This isn't new. But recently, through a FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) request, we saw how Coca-Cola has been lobbying the FDA... wait... aren't they supposed to be representing us??
Next, we share more about author and activist Vani Hari (the "Food Babe") and her efforts against soda's harmful effects. Watch this episode to find out what she discovered recently linking the head of the FDA and representatives from Coca-Cola... and their response. Hint: corporate collusion.
You've likely heard us talk about the dangers of 5G radiation by now. People are facing extreme anxiety, chronic migraines, reproductive issues, and more. And it's coming soon to the U.S. Protect your home today from EMF radiation: http://bit.ly/emf-protection
We'll hear directly from FCC Chair Tom Wheeler (former lobbyist for the cable & wireless industry) informing U.S citizens that studies would not need to be done, no regulation would be needed, and that 5G would need to be rolled out ASAP... for economic purposes of course.
Even the American Heart Association is not talking about the heart issues associated with 5G cell towers. Watch the full video to find out why.
We end this episode with a piece of *good news* about the latest Monsanto case (read our article on DeWayne Johnson's huge win here: [http://bit.ly/monsanto-verdict].
If you haven't checked out our teaser videos for "The Truth About Cancer: Journey Through ASIA" yet, be sure to get caught up. We'll be launching this incredible docu-series in April 2019! Watch here: http://bit.ly/eastern-medicine-previews
-------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-website
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
---------------------------------------
About Charlene Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Charlene Bollinger is a devoted Christian, happily married wife, joyful mother of 4 beautiful home-educated children, health freedom advocate, and co-founder of TheTruthAboutCancer.com along with Ty, her husband. She is a former model/actress/fitness buff, and lover of healthy food and healthy living.
Charlene speaks at conferences and is a guest on various health-related radio shows together with Ty - helping people to learn that cancer does NOT have to be a death sentence. Together they host a weekly internet news show program, TTAC Global Health News.
---------------------------------------
About Ty Bollinger
---------------------------------------
Ty Bollinger is a devoted husband, father, a best-selling author, and a Christian. He is also a licensed CPA, health freedom advocate, cancer researcher, former competitive bodybuilder, and author of the best-selling book Cancer - Step Outside the Box, which has sold over 100,000 copies worldwide.
After losing his mother and father and several family members to cancer, Ty’s heartbreak and grief coupled with his firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were the NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients led him on a path of discovery.
He began a quest to learn everything he possibly could about alternative cancer treatments and the medical industry. What he uncovered was shocking. On his journey, he’s interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What he uncovered help to create The Truth About Cancer and its 3 awe-inspiring docu-series: The Quest for The Cures, The Quest For The Cures Continues, and The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest.
Ty has touched the hearts and changed the lives of thousands of people around the world. Ty speaks frequently at conferences, local health group meetings, churches, and guest stars on multiple radio and TV shows and writes for numerous magazines and websites.
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