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What Would You Do If You Were A Veteran & Government Kidnapped Your Kids?
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82 views • September 28, 2021
Mark and Terri Stemann are an all American couple. He is a retired United States Air Force veteran and she is a stay at home, homeschool mom. Together, they have seven children and have been married for 23 years. However, though they lived in the alleged "conservative" state of Kentucky, the couple had their seven children kidnapped from them by Child Protective Services five years ago. Though some children have escaped the system, they have been altered in their thinking and lifestyle far different from what their parents trained them in. They join me in this episode to call out the corruption and criminal activity of CPS and those that are aiding and abetting them from former President Bill Clinton to former President Donald Trump, to Congress and state and local representatives.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/us-veteran-wife-have-their-seven-kids-kidnapped-by-government-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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