BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

"Prisoners Of War"; Palestinian POWs Speak, EP6: Asmaa Hreish
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
30 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • 4 months ago

The freed journalist prisoner Asmaa Hraish from Ramallah, since her childhood, likes to volunteer in community activities and loves the media, studied journalism and political science at Birzeit University, and is currently studying for a master's degree in digital media and communication at Al-Quds University (Abodis) and works as a freelance journalist for a number of media sites. She received the integrity and anti-corruption award for the best investigative investigation of the year 2021.

She was known for her strength and her defence of the right and for raising the voice of the oppressed, specifically the political detainees and those detained in Israeli prisons, including her father and her brother. The price of her free voice was that she was arrested by the Israeli forces and subjected to the cursed administrative burden for 6 months. on the background of her journalistic work. 


Host: Fairouz Salameh 

Camera: Mohammad Samrin 

Montage: Mohammad Awad


الأسيرة المحررة الصحفية أسماء هريش من رام الله، منذ طفولتها تحبّ تتطوع في أنشطة مجتمعية ومحبة للإعلام، فدرست الصحافة والعلوم السياسية في جامعة بيرزيت، وتدرس حالياً ماجستير الإعلام الرقمي والاتصال في جامعة القدس(أبوديس)، وتعمل صحفية حرة (freelancer) لعدد من المواقع الإعلامية. 

حصلت على جائزة النزاهة ومكافحة الفساد عن أفضل تحقيق استقصائي للعام 2021، عرفت بقوتها ومدافعتها عن الحقّ ورفع صوت المظلومين تحديداً المعتقلين سياسياً والمعتقلين في سجون الاحتلال منهم والدها وشقيقها، فكانت ضريبة صوتها الحرّ أن اعتقلتها قوات الاحتلال وزُجّت بها تحت وطأة الإداري اللعين لمدة 6 شهور، على خلفية عملها الصحفي.

تقديم: فيروز سلامة

تصوير الحلقة: محمد سمرين

مونتاج الحلقة: محمد عوض

Keywords
israelpalestinegazawest bankmilitary operationsaxis of resistancealaqsa flood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy