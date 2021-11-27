© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 Report A 11. 26. 21.
Follow
1
Share
Report
140 views • November 27, 2021
Ep. 2637a - [CB] Accelerates Their Plan & It’s About To Hit A Brick Wall
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code blackfriday for 25% OFF
The entire economic system has been manipulated to support the [CB] system. People are now seeing through this, the numbers are not making sense to the people. The [CB] is building an army of IRS agents to go after the people. Fed accelerates plan, ready to raiser rates and to taper.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market
Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com
Use Promo Code blackfriday for 25% OFF
The entire economic system has been manipulated to support the [CB] system. People are now seeing through this, the numbers are not making sense to the people. The [CB] is building an army of IRS agents to go after the people. Fed accelerates plan, ready to raiser rates and to taper.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.