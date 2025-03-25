CURT WELDON TO BLOW THE WHISTLE 🏢⚡💥 ON THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some years ago when I was hosting my talk radio program on WDBO / Orlando, I interviewed Cong. Curt Weldon and Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer (Ret.) about the DIA’s data-mining program known as Able Danger and our involvement in Iran.
In this video on Redacted, Weldon, former Vice Chair of the Armed Services Committee who blew the whistle on Abel Danger, lays out what he knew and warned about regarding 9/11.
The September 11 attacks were four coordinated Islamist terrorist suicide attacks carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001.
“We helped Osama Bin Laden escape to Iran, and we knew 9/11 was coming” Congressman Curt Weldon
