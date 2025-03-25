BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CURT WELDON TO BLOW THE WHISTLE 🏢⚡💥 ON THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
90 views • 1 month ago

Some years ago when I was hosting my talk radio program on WDBO / Orlando, I interviewed Cong. Curt Weldon and Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer (Ret.) about the DIA’s data-mining program known as Able Danger and our involvement in Iran.


In this video on Redacted, Weldon, former Vice Chair of the Armed Services Committee who blew the whistle on Abel Danger, lays out what he knew and warned about regarding 9/11.


The September 11 attacks were four coordinated Islamist terrorist suicide attacks carried out by al-Qaeda against the United States in 2001.


“We helped Osama Bin Laden escape to Iran, and we knew 9/11 was coming” Congressman Curt Weldon


https://radiopatriot.net/2025/03/24/former-cong-curt-weldon-blows-whistle-on-9-11/


https://ic911.org/news/former-congressman-curt-weldon-slams-deep-state-calls-on-trump-to-reinvestigate-9-11/


https://www.ae911truth.org/news/1039-weldon-taps-truth-movements-expertise-for-911-approach-to-trump


https://ic911.substack.com/p/congressman-curt-weldon-joins-the


Source: https://x.com/lovetocook12345/status/1904322460578676808


https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2018/06/former-gop-congressman-embroiled-in-the-russia-probe/562343/


https://www.nytimes.com/2016/07/07/us/lawmakers-to-press-again-for-release-of-pages-missing-from-9-11-report.html


http://www.nbcnews.com/id/11358484/ns/us_news-security/t/weldon-able-danger-identified-atta-times/


http://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/real-life/news-life/what-is-the-fbi-hiding-in-redacted-911-slide-show-documents/news-story/761286a03fb2190fd54306ad89b38772


http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2015/01/12/the-missing-pages-of-the-9-11-report.html?source=TDB&via=FB_Page


https://www.khou.com/article/news/politics/28-pages-of-once-classified-911-report-released/285-274441566


https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/foia/2019-04-18/redactions-declassified-file

9-11september 11curt weldonmulti pronged offensivefore-knowledge
