Are We On the Brink of Economic Collapse with Martin Armstrong

Famous economic forecaster Martin Armstrong joins us today. We will talk about our out of control spending and printing of money and what that means for our financial stability





Armstrong Economics: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/





Sun City Silver and Gold: [email protected]





Zstack Protocol: https://zstacklife.com/?ref=LAURALYNN





Need some Ivermectin or Hydroxychloroquine? Fast shipping with guaranteed delivery in Canada and the US. Contact Mia for more information.

[email protected]

















☆ We no longer can trust our mainstream media, which is why independent journalists such as myself are the new way to receive accurate information about our world. Thank you for supporting us – your generosity and kindness to help us keep information like this coming! ☆

~ L I N K S ~

➞ DONATE AT: https://www.lauralynn.tv/ or [email protected]

➞ PODCAST: https://lauralynnandfriends.podbean.com

➞ TWITTER: @LauraLynnTT

➞ FACEBOOK: Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson

➞ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/LauraLynnTylerThompson

➞ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BodlXs2IF22h/

➞ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/LauraLynnTyler

➞ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lauralynntv

➞ DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/Laura-Lynn

➞ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9

➞ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/lauralynn

➞ LIBRTI: https://librti.com/laura-lynn-tyler-thompson