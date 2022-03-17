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Drink Along w #beerandgear 27 Boulevard Brewing The Sixth Glass Quadruppel Ale 4.5/5
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Another fine brew from the folks at Boulevard Brewing. This one runs 10.2 for the ABV, 22 for the IBUs and an EBC of 75. All around a nice solid Belgian and an easy drinker. Special guest taster Jimbo even liked it . Not as full and rich as I expected from a quad she still holds up nicely.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Skal !
Be the Big 3 folks
E and Jimbo
* home brewing link https://www.boulevard.com/beerinfo/the-sixth-glass/
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Skal !
Be the Big 3 folks
E and Jimbo
* home brewing link https://www.boulevard.com/beerinfo/the-sixth-glass/
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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