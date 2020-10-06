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También en:
https://open.lbry.com/@ElOtroEnfoque:8/-TERREMOTOS-Y-EXPLOSIONES.-El-Misterio-de-Bedford-(Inglaterra):d
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https://youtu.be/IxvfjsaIfJY
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Música:
Not As It Seems by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4144-not-as-it-seems
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Hidden Agenda by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3872-hidden-agenda
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Spy Glass by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4410-spy-glass
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Local Forecast by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3989-local-forecast
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
RetroFuture Clean by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4277-retrofuture-clean
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Protofunk by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/4247-protofunk
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Funkorama by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3788-funkorama
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Firefly Memories by Rewob (c) copyright 2020 Licensed under a Creative Commons Noncommercial Sampling Plus license. http://dig.ccmixter.org/files/rewob/62213