"An eye for an eye." — Donald Trump's favorite bible verse (Part II)

"On his show, Bill O'Reilly revealed Donald Trump's love of milkshakes. Now INSIDE EDITION has tracked down the man who could be responsible for his obsession. It's emerged that Trump's former personal chef is the man behind New York City's $15 milkshake craze. He later oversaw food preparation for all of Trump's properties. Isidori now owns Black Tap, where folks line around the block for his over-the-top milkshake creations. Isidori told INSIDE EDITION that Trump "loves milkshakes." — Inside Edition





"An eye for an eye." — Donald Trump's favorite bible verse (Part I)

Link: https://youtu.be/mtQO7ZD00HQ





[Matthew 5:38-40]

(King James Version)

"38 Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: 39 But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also. 40 And if any man will sue thee at the law, and take away thy coat, let him have thy cloak also."





