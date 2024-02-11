Create New Account
William Ramsey Double: He Interviews Me for Priestcraft, I Interview Him for Global Death Cult
We discuss Smiley Face Killers, The O9A, a Global Death Cult other than the Frankists, and we discuss My Book, Priestcraft: Beyond Babylon  

 The Host, Daniel Kristos, is a US Coast Guard veteran, author, a father, small hot sauce business owner, researcher, personal trainer, avid reader, and independent Historical Detective.


