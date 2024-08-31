'Rona Jabs & White Fibrous Clots

Clot Shots

* White fibrous clots are showing up in living patients’ blood vessels.

* Doctors are reporting that they never saw these before the ’rona shots hit the market.

* Embalmers have been finding large, grotesque clots in the veins/arteries of corpses for 3 years.

* Why are the British Institute For Embalmers & U.S. Society For Vascular Surgery hiding critical information?

* Retired USAF Major Thomas Haviland joins us to discuss.





Redacted News (30 August 2024)

https://rumble.com/v5d0lpp-breaking-now-white-fibrous-clots-are-being-pulled-out-of-living-patients-re.html