'Rona Jabs & White Fibrous Clots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Clot Shots
* White fibrous clots are showing up in living patients’ blood vessels.
* Doctors are reporting that they never saw these before the ’rona shots hit the market.
* Embalmers have been finding large, grotesque clots in the veins/arteries of corpses for 3 years.
* Why are the British Institute For Embalmers & U.S. Society For Vascular Surgery hiding critical information?
* Retired USAF Major Thomas Haviland joins us to discuss.
Redacted News (30 August 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5d0lpp-breaking-now-white-fibrous-clots-are-being-pulled-out-of-living-patients-re.html