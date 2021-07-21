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No One Died Of Covid, CDC Study Says More Than 99% Had Other Problems & F*ck Your Feelings Song
Aimless News
Aimless News
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Sources used in video:

Fuck your feelings song - https://rumble.com/vjz2kq-fuck-your-feelings-democrats.html

There should be a standard test to be able to vote - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1417244505007288362

Nobody died of covid, 99%+ who died had preexisting conditions - https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/310003

Here is that CDC study - https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2021/21_0123.htm

Olympics is a set up for more lockdowns - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9802439/US-womens-gymnast-tests-positive-Covid-training-four-days-Tokyo-opening-ceremony.html

Toyota cancels olympic sponsorship - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/olympics/tokyo-2020-sponsor-toyota-pulls-olympics-tv-ads-public-support-n1274326

When do people go to jail for this - https://theculturechronicles.com/index.php/2021/07/20/remember-when-the-initial-decision-to-not-use-hydroxychloroquine-and-ivermectin-was-based-on-data-from-a-fake-company-run-by-a-known-scammer-and-a-former-adult-actress-yes-that-really-happened/

Facebook buying up the media - https://outline.com/aAqN6w

St Louis prosecutor is a complete idiot - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/19/kimberly-gardners-st-louis-prosecutors-dont-show-up-to-court-known-felon-accused-of-first-degree-murder-released/

Another huge leak, this story will be huge - https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/jul/19/spyware-leak-suggests-lawyers-and-activists-at-risk-across-globe

Jail time asshole - https://nationalfile.com/report-raffensperger-exposed-for-allegedly-staging-fake-election-audit-in-november-documents-show/

FBI agent in Whitmer case arrested - https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/07/19/fbi-agent-whitmer-kidnap-case-arrested-following-domestic-incident-richard-trask/8013618002/

Former DHS head says republicans are biggest security threat - https://www.westernjournal.com/former-homeland-security-official-calls-republican-party-top-threat-american-national-security/

Chuck Norries endorses Larry Elder for California governor - https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/larry-elder-california-governor/

Larry Elder having hard time getting on ballot - https://twitter.com/larryelder/status/1417202063986020352 or https://conservativeplaybook.com/2021/07/19/californias-omission-of-larry-elder-from-candidate-list-smells-putrid/

We need a nation wide audit, I'll bet no democrats won anything - https://edgarcountywatchdogs.com/2021/07/kane-county-illinois-vote-tallies-and-irregularities-point-to-serious-problems/

How country boys open their beer - https://twitter.com/heckyessica/status/1417240745782751233

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1417232330758885377


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