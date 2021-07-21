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No One Died Of Covid, CDC Study Says More Than 99% Had Other Problems & F*ck Your Feelings Song
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230 views • July 21, 2021
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Sources used in video:
Fuck your feelings song - https://rumble.com/vjz2kq-fuck-your-feelings-democrats.html
There should be a standard test to be able to vote - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1417244505007288362
Nobody died of covid, 99%+ who died had preexisting conditions - https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/310003
Here is that CDC study - https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2021/21_0123.htm
Olympics is a set up for more lockdowns - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9802439/US-womens-gymnast-tests-positive-Covid-training-four-days-Tokyo-opening-ceremony.html
Toyota cancels olympic sponsorship - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/olympics/tokyo-2020-sponsor-toyota-pulls-olympics-tv-ads-public-support-n1274326
When do people go to jail for this - https://theculturechronicles.com/index.php/2021/07/20/remember-when-the-initial-decision-to-not-use-hydroxychloroquine-and-ivermectin-was-based-on-data-from-a-fake-company-run-by-a-known-scammer-and-a-former-adult-actress-yes-that-really-happened/
Facebook buying up the media - https://outline.com/aAqN6w
St Louis prosecutor is a complete idiot - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/19/kimberly-gardners-st-louis-prosecutors-dont-show-up-to-court-known-felon-accused-of-first-degree-murder-released/
Another huge leak, this story will be huge - https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/jul/19/spyware-leak-suggests-lawyers-and-activists-at-risk-across-globe
Jail time asshole - https://nationalfile.com/report-raffensperger-exposed-for-allegedly-staging-fake-election-audit-in-november-documents-show/
FBI agent in Whitmer case arrested - https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/07/19/fbi-agent-whitmer-kidnap-case-arrested-following-domestic-incident-richard-trask/8013618002/
Former DHS head says republicans are biggest security threat - https://www.westernjournal.com/former-homeland-security-official-calls-republican-party-top-threat-american-national-security/
Chuck Norries endorses Larry Elder for California governor - https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/larry-elder-california-governor/
Larry Elder having hard time getting on ballot - https://twitter.com/larryelder/status/1417202063986020352 or https://conservativeplaybook.com/2021/07/19/californias-omission-of-larry-elder-from-candidate-list-smells-putrid/
We need a nation wide audit, I'll bet no democrats won anything - https://edgarcountywatchdogs.com/2021/07/kane-county-illinois-vote-tallies-and-irregularities-point-to-serious-problems/
How country boys open their beer - https://twitter.com/heckyessica/status/1417240745782751233
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1417232330758885377
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
Teach Your Children To Read Quickly With Reading Head Start - https://aimlessnews.com/ReadingHeadStart
Support Aimless News With A Donation - https://aimlessnews.com/Donate
Join My Mailing List So You Can Find Me - https://aimlessnews.com/JoinMyList
Sources used in video:
Fuck your feelings song - https://rumble.com/vjz2kq-fuck-your-feelings-democrats.html
There should be a standard test to be able to vote - https://twitter.com/stillgray/status/1417244505007288362
Nobody died of covid, 99%+ who died had preexisting conditions - https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/310003
Here is that CDC study - https://www.cdc.gov/pcd/issues/2021/21_0123.htm
Olympics is a set up for more lockdowns - https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9802439/US-womens-gymnast-tests-positive-Covid-training-four-days-Tokyo-opening-ceremony.html
Toyota cancels olympic sponsorship - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/olympics/tokyo-2020-sponsor-toyota-pulls-olympics-tv-ads-public-support-n1274326
When do people go to jail for this - https://theculturechronicles.com/index.php/2021/07/20/remember-when-the-initial-decision-to-not-use-hydroxychloroquine-and-ivermectin-was-based-on-data-from-a-fake-company-run-by-a-known-scammer-and-a-former-adult-actress-yes-that-really-happened/
Facebook buying up the media - https://outline.com/aAqN6w
St Louis prosecutor is a complete idiot - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/19/kimberly-gardners-st-louis-prosecutors-dont-show-up-to-court-known-felon-accused-of-first-degree-murder-released/
Another huge leak, this story will be huge - https://www.theguardian.com/news/2021/jul/19/spyware-leak-suggests-lawyers-and-activists-at-risk-across-globe
Jail time asshole - https://nationalfile.com/report-raffensperger-exposed-for-allegedly-staging-fake-election-audit-in-november-documents-show/
FBI agent in Whitmer case arrested - https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2021/07/19/fbi-agent-whitmer-kidnap-case-arrested-following-domestic-incident-richard-trask/8013618002/
Former DHS head says republicans are biggest security threat - https://www.westernjournal.com/former-homeland-security-official-calls-republican-party-top-threat-american-national-security/
Chuck Norries endorses Larry Elder for California governor - https://www.wnd.com/2021/07/larry-elder-california-governor/
Larry Elder having hard time getting on ballot - https://twitter.com/larryelder/status/1417202063986020352 or https://conservativeplaybook.com/2021/07/19/californias-omission-of-larry-elder-from-candidate-list-smells-putrid/
We need a nation wide audit, I'll bet no democrats won anything - https://edgarcountywatchdogs.com/2021/07/kane-county-illinois-vote-tallies-and-irregularities-point-to-serious-problems/
How country boys open their beer - https://twitter.com/heckyessica/status/1417240745782751233
Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1417232330758885377
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.
These are affiliate links, if you purchase a product through my link I will make a commission at no extra cost to you. Thanks for supporting us.
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