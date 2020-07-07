Covid Lockdowns Killing 29 Times More People Than Covid?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The rule "first do no harm" appears to have been thrown out the window in the response to the 2019 coronavirus outbreak. Some studies suggest that for every "Covid" death there could be 29 deaths due to the lockdowns worldwide. Famine, depression, suicide, untreated illnesses - all of these may overshadow Covid as the killer of the year. Plus in today's program: Fauci says we're "knee-deep in the first wave," the New England Journal of Medicine suggests just suspending any worker who refuses the coronavirus vaccine, and Texas mask "mandates" explained.
Please help us keep the Liberty Report on air with a tax-deductible contribution to the Ron Paul Institute: http://www.RonPaulInstitute.org/support