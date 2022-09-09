ALARMING Data for Boosters Show Just How Bad the Risk/Benefit Ratio Is

Dr. Kelly Victory: "That study showed that for every 1 hospitalization that is avoided in an 18-29 year-old, you could anticipate based on CDC data anywhere from 18-98 serious adverse events.
A serious adverse event in this study was defined as something that resulted in death, near death, hospitalization, or permanent disability."
Credit: https://rumble.com/v1j70bx--dr.-kelly-victory-shares-new-alarming-data-on-boosters-in-18-29-year-old-a.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.