ALARMING Data for Boosters Show Just How Bad the Risk/Benefit Ratio Is

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Dr. Kelly Victory: "That study showed that for every 1 hospitalization that is avoided in an 18-29 year-old, you could anticipate based on CDC data anywhere from 18-98 serious adverse events.
A serious adverse event in this study was defined as something that resulted in death, near death, hospitalization, or permanent disability."
Credit: https://rumble.com/v1j70bx--dr.-kelly-victory-shares-new-alarming-data-on-boosters-in-18-29-year-old-a.html