Mother tortured & disabled by Pfizer VAXX poison injections

"Hi,

My name is Richard and I'm Mel's fiancé. I've started this page for Mel because she desperately needs medical treatments as her health continues to deteriorate since taking 3 P*izzer vaccines. She was previously a fit and active mother to our two beautiful boys and she loved to surf, snowboard, paddle board, rock climb and look after her family. She never skipped a beat and always radiated joy and laughter.

Sadly, since her 3 jabs, Mel’s health has declined so severely that she can no longer look after herself and the kids. We have hired someone to look after the kids as Mel is too ill. We have also moved to a one-level home as she has been in a wheelchair for 6 months and she is progressively losing function of all her limbs. Somedays, she wonders if she will make it to the next.

Mel is experiencing over 30 symptoms and doctors are at a loss on how to help her as these vaccines are too new. We’ve already spent over $15,000 with doctors and they haven’t been able to help. She is exhibiting symptoms that mimic Motor Neuron Disease (MND), Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Guillain- Barré syndrome (GBS). Our only hope is to fly her over to the United States (from Australia) to receive promising treatments that consist of specialized nutritional IVs with peptides (which are illegal in Australia), Stem Cells injections and blood filtration treatments at a clinic called Regenerative Medicine in Los Angeles and potentially plasmapheresis treatments. These treatments will cost more than $70,000. We are desperate for her to regain her health as currently, we fear the worst. Her symptoms are the following:

Severe weakness (she can no longer hold her own neck at times, lift her arms, walk, or stretch - she’s been in a wheelchair for 6 months)

Paralysis of her legs at times

Severe debilitating nerve pain

Tingling and burning in all her limbs

Deep Vein Thrombosis and 2 blood clots in her left arm (diagnosed by ultrasound)

Electric shocks and severe pain when she moves

Severe weight loss

Muscle wasting

Blurry vision

Stabbing pains in her head and head pressure (increasing)

Increasing Headaches (never had headaches before)

Stiffness and severe mobility restrictions

Tendonitis in most limbs and tendon tears

Nerve damage

Severe twitches

Uncontrollable shakes in her hands

Protruding veins

Burning Veins

Severe dehydration and malabsorption

Mitochondrial and cellular damage

Endothelial inflammation

White matter on her brain diagnosed by MRI

Fainting and Syncope on a weekly basis

Menstrual changes

Dysautonomia (faints when too hot)

Neurological

Dizziness

Tinnitus

Stabbing chest pains and heart palpitations

Fatigue

MCAS

Breathlessness

Internal vibrations

Joint pain and clicking in joints

Claw hand

The list goes on…

If you’ve ever known Mel, you would know that she’s always been a friendly, generous and caring individual who always helps out others. Even in her worst hours, Mel has still made a point to help other vaccine injured by working with various non-profit organizations and has done interviews to help raise awareness of this rising crisis. Now, it’s her turn to need help. If you can please donate so that we can get her the treatment she needs, we would be ever so grateful. These treatments could give her a better quality of life and potentially reverse the damage. The more we wait, the more we fear the worst. Hence the urgency to get her the help she needs as soon as possible

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

Richard"

