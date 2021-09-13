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7grainsofsalt: There's Power in Satanic Numbers (Powerade Commercial) [12.09.2021]
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33 views • September 13, 2021
Powerade Commercial. Did you notice anything? They love to use their favorite numbers. Take a look. (Re-upload) Have a great day!
Videos used today
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Powerade - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaIH7HKEL3Q&;t=0s
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7grainsofsalt2, Biden has a plan - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQtFaAvVLRQ&;t=0s
God bless y'all
Cindy
204 views Sep 12, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
841 subscribers
https://youtu.be/qf3ONDz3TAg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
Videos used today
--
Powerade - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SaIH7HKEL3Q&;t=0s
--
7grainsofsalt2, Biden has a plan - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQtFaAvVLRQ&;t=0s
God bless y'all
Cindy
204 views Sep 12, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3
841 subscribers
https://youtu.be/qf3ONDz3TAg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
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