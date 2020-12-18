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The Brave New World Order's Busy Killing Weekend
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209 views • December 18, 2020
The Brave New World Order's Busy Killing Weekend..., the Masonic & Jesuit Underground Network Gang will still call this global death weekend a coincidence. Sure, and yes we went to the Moon (sarcasm).
Friday, November 22, 1963 - Sunday, November 24, 1963
➤ President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas at 12:30 pm CST on Friday, November 22, 1963, while traveling in a presidential motorcade through downtown Dallas, he was shot in the back, throat, and once in the head.
➤Friday, November 22, 1963, Aldous Leonard Huxley died at 5:20 p.m. PST, Los Angeles, California.
➤Friday, November 22, 1963, 5:30 p.m. in Oxford, England, Clive Staples Lewis, the author the Chronicles of Narnia series, dies at the age of 64, one week before his 65th birthday.
➤Sunday, November 24, 1963, 11:21 a.m. CST Lee Harvey Oswald shot in the basement of the Dallas Police Headquarters
➤Saturday, November 23, 1963 4:45 a.m. Golden Age Nursing Home fire killing 63, Fitchville, Ohio.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
Friday, November 22, 1963 - Sunday, November 24, 1963
➤ President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas at 12:30 pm CST on Friday, November 22, 1963, while traveling in a presidential motorcade through downtown Dallas, he was shot in the back, throat, and once in the head.
➤Friday, November 22, 1963, Aldous Leonard Huxley died at 5:20 p.m. PST, Los Angeles, California.
➤Friday, November 22, 1963, 5:30 p.m. in Oxford, England, Clive Staples Lewis, the author the Chronicles of Narnia series, dies at the age of 64, one week before his 65th birthday.
➤Sunday, November 24, 1963, 11:21 a.m. CST Lee Harvey Oswald shot in the basement of the Dallas Police Headquarters
➤Saturday, November 23, 1963 4:45 a.m. Golden Age Nursing Home fire killing 63, Fitchville, Ohio.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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