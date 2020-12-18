The Brave New World Order's Busy Killing Weekend..., the Masonic & Jesuit Underground Network Gang will still call this global death weekend a coincidence. Sure, and yes we went to the Moon (sarcasm).



Friday, November 22, 1963 - Sunday, November 24, 1963



➤ President Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas at 12:30 pm CST on Friday, November 22, 1963, while traveling in a presidential motorcade through downtown Dallas, he was shot in the back, throat, and once in the head.



➤Friday, November 22, 1963, Aldous Leonard Huxley died at 5:20 p.m. PST, Los Angeles, California.



➤Friday, November 22, 1963, 5:30 p.m. in Oxford, England, Clive Staples Lewis, the author the Chronicles of Narnia series, dies at the age of 64, one week before his 65th birthday.



➤Sunday, November 24, 1963, 11:21 a.m. CST Lee Harvey Oswald shot in the basement of the Dallas Police Headquarters



➤Saturday, November 23, 1963 4:45 a.m. Golden Age Nursing Home fire killing 63, Fitchville, Ohio.



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