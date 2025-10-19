BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2025 10 19 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft
Marjory Wildcraft
140 followers
55 views • 1 day ago

  • A bit of show and tell in my backyard farm - the easy-up (the roof beginnings of my outdoor kitchen) got destroyed in a heavy rain and that was a lesson in water management. I recycled a lot of the parts and am staring over with a new tarp setup.

  • Here it comes! JP Morgan require biometrics for employees to get in the building

Keywords
gridoffmarjory
